Three including woman arrested over Bandarban bank robbery
Three more people including a woman have been arrested in a joint drive by law enforcers over the bank robbery and arms loot in Bandarban’s Ruma upazila.
The law enforcers said the three were arrested on Thursday over their suspected involvement with bank robbery. They were also suspected informers of the movements of the law enforcement personnel.
With these arrests, the number of arrested persons over the incidents reached 58.
Police officers of Ruma police station said that three people were arrested from Girjapara near Ruma Sadar upazila during the operation of law enforcement forces. They are Lalrin Tloang Bom (20), Vannuam Bom (37) and Bhanlang Thang Bom (45) from Girjapara.
The incidents of bank robbery took place in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban on 2 and 3 April. The armed terrorists had abducted a bank manager in Ruma who was later released and looted 14 arms of on-duty police and Ansar members. The law enforcers said members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) were involved with the incidents. Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), polilce, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and ansar members have been conducting joint drives since the incident.
The nvestigation officer of the case filed over bank robberies and sub inspector Modon Mia said the army arrested the three people and handed them over to the police station. In primary interrogation they confessed to passing the information of law enforcers’ movement to the KNF members.