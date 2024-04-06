Panic grips people in Ruma after KNF attack

Monir Ahmed has been running a grocery shop in Ruma upazila Sadar for almost 10 years but he never went through such experience. He, along with other residents of the upazila are panicked as the small town underwent incidents such as an attempted bank robbery and abduction of a bank manager.

“I find some sort of courage as long as police and BGB members patrol the area. But panic grips us when there is no patrol,” Monir said.

“I used to keep my door ajar during summer but now bolt the door as soon as entering the house,” said Monir reflecting the fear caused by the recent incidents.

The residents of Ruma upazila hardly go outside their houses without any emergency and if they do, they return hurriedly before dusk. People cannot even do away with the fear inside their homes.

Police, however, assure the residents and maintain that the law enforcers are on high alert.

Chattogram range’s deputy inspector general (DIG) Nure Alam Mina told Prothom Alo additional members of police have been deployed in several thanas of Bandarban and security has been beefed up.

The people have nothing to fear, he added.