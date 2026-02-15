Detained AL leader from Gaibandha dies at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
President of the Palashbari upazila unit of the Bangladesh Awami League in Gaibandha and a prison inmate, Shamikul Islam, 60, has died while undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
He passed away in the early hours of Sunday.
Confirming the matter to Prothom Alo, Gaibandha district jail superintendent Anwar Hossain said Shamikul Islam had been sent to prison on 18 October in connection with cases involving vandalism and assault. He had a prior history of heart disease and uncontrolled diabetes.
According to the jail authorities, Shamikul was first taken to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital as he began feeling unwell on Saturday night. From there, physicians advised that he be transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. He was subsequently transported by ambulance and died in the early morning.
Head of the cardiology department at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, Haripada Sarkar told Prothom Alo that Shamikul was admitted at 2:50 am with complaints of breathing difficulties and chest pain. He died at 3:50 am while under treatment.
Hospital sources said that an inquest report was prepared at around 11:00 am in the presence of executive magistrate Tamal Azad of the district administration.
The body will be handed over to the family following the completion of a post-mortem examination.
Shamikul Islam was had also served as vice-principal of Palashbari Women’s College.
After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, several cases were filed against him. He was arrested in Dhaka on 8 December that year in one of the cases and remained in custody for a considerable period, though he was later granted bail.
He was subsequently re-arrested in connection with another case.