Detained AL leader from Gaibandha dies at Rangpur Medical College Hospital

President of the Palashbari upazila unit of the Bangladesh Awami League in Gaibandha and a prison inmate, Shamikul Islam, 60, has died while undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

He passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

Confirming the matter to Prothom Alo, Gaibandha district jail superintendent Anwar Hossain said Shamikul Islam had been sent to prison on 18 October in connection with cases involving vandalism and assault. He had a prior history of heart disease and uncontrolled diabetes.