Uttara EPZ clash follows factory closure, 1 worker dies
A clash has been erupted between workers and law enforcement personnel in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Nilphamari over factory closure and worker layoffs.
The incident on Tuesday morning left one worker dead and at least 10 others injured.
The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 20, an employee of a knitting factory named Eque International.
Habibur Rahman was a resident of Kazirhat village in Shongalshi Union of Nilphamari Sadar Upazila.
According to the deceased worker's elder brother, Ashiqur Rahman, “Habibur was on night duty at his factory. He was shot and killed while leaving the EPZ after finishing his shift this morning.”
It was learnt from speaking to the workers that a factory named Evergreen had recently laid off 51 employees, creating tensions within the EPZ. On Tuesday, Evergreen announced an indefinite closure without paying wages or benefits, posting a notice at the main gate of the EPZ.
At 8:00 am, when Evergreen workers arrived for duty, they found the notice and were unable to enter the factory. They then staged a demonstration on the road in front of the EPZ, blocking traffic on the Nilphamari–Saidpur highway.
Army and police personnel arrived at the scene and attempted to disperse them. In response, agitated workers attacked the security forces, leading to a violent confrontation. Worker Habibur Rahman was shot dead on the spot and 10 others were injured. The casualties were taken to Nilphamari General Hospital.
Farhan Tanvirul Islam of the hospital’s emergency department confirmed that Habibur Rahman was brought in dead at 8:30 am while, six others were admitted for treatment. Regarding the cause of death, he stated that confirmation of gunshot injury would only be possible after a post-mortem examination.
Those admitted include Mominur Rahman , 25, Md Shahin, 26, Nur Alam, 30, Mostak Ahmed, 25, Lipi Akter, 26, and Jamila Khatun, 35.
Efforts to reach Uttara EPZ Executive Director Mohammad Abdul Jabbar over the phone were unsuccessful.
Nilphamari Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC), M R Saeed, told Prothom Alo around 11:30 am, “We are still on the street. We have heard reports of one death, but we cannot yet confirm officially whether anyone has died.”