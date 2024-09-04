60 RMG factories shut as workers continue protest 

At least 60 readymade garment factories have been declared shut due to continued protest of workers at Ashulia of Savar in Dhaka.

According to industrial police and locals, the factories along the road stretching from Baipail and Zirabo commenced regular activities on Wednesday morning, with workers joining at the scheduled time.

At around 8:30 am, a group of workers from nearby factories that were closed earlier appeared before the open factories and staged demonstrations.

When they, along with some job seekers, started hurling brick chips at the factories, the authorities had no choice but to announce the day as a holiday and shutter the factories. The aggrieved workers later took to the streets and continued their protest.