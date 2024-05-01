Garment workers face fear, repression in Bangladesh: Amnesty 

Garment workers in Bangladesh have continued to face a climate of fear and repression as corporate impunity for business-related human rights abuses remains unchecked amid state sanctioned crackdown on workers’ rights, said Amnesty International.

The international rights organisation came up with the observation in a report marking the International Workers’ Day on Wednesday. It mentioned the Rana Plaza tragedy, fire incident at Tazreen Fashions, and ‘crackdown’ on protesting workers in 2023.

Amnesty noted that last month marked the 11th anniversary of the collapse of Rana Plaza, which left more than 1,100 garment workers dead and thousands injured. It was preceded by a deadly fire in Tazreen Fashions Factory five months earlier resulting in the death of at least 112 workers trapped by blocked fire exits and padlocked factory premises.