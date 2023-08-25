2 workers die after falling off under-construction building in Pabna University

Witnesses and locals said the three fell down from the eighth floor of under-construction12-storey Sheikh Russell Hall when a rope they used to hold them to a bamboo pole severed at around 10:00 am, leaving them critically injured.

Later, they were rushed to Pabna General Hospital where one succumbed to his injuries, they said.

One more worker died on way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and the other is undergoing treatment for life-threatening injuries, according to them.

Kripa Singh Bala, officer-in-charge of Pabna sadar police station, said they learned about the casualties and would take legal actions once complaints are lodged.