2 workers die after falling off under-construction building in Pabna University

Two workers died and another sustained serious injuries after they had fallen off from an under-construction building on Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU) campus on Friday morning, reports news agency UNB.
Deceased Tuhin, 40, and Asadul Ali, 50, hare from Chapainawabganj district. The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.
Witnesses and locals said the three fell down from the eighth floor of under-construction12-storey Sheikh Russell Hall when a rope they used to hold them to a bamboo pole severed at around 10:00 am, leaving them critically injured.
Later, they were rushed to Pabna General Hospital where one succumbed to his injuries, they said.
One more worker died on way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and the other is undergoing treatment for life-threatening injuries, according to them.
Kripa Singh Bala, officer-in-charge of Pabna sadar police station, said they learned about the casualties and would take legal actions once complaints are lodged.
The university’s proctor Kamal Hossain held the contractor concerned responsible for the accident and the project director (PD) has been asked to probe the incident.
PD Lt. Col (retd) GM Azizur Rahman could not be reached over mobile for comments despite repeated attempts.
Locals alleged that at least six to seven workers died in accidents since the construction work of the building began three years back.