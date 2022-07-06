Gang kills BCL leader Faisal in 10 minutes: RAB

In a press briefing at the battalion office around 11:00 am on Wednesday, the RAB official also said the murder was carried out within only 10 minutes.
Faisal, a 25-year-old youth and son of Lal Muhammad of Khurush Kul, went to a local primary school to attend a programme of Awami League. When he was returning home on an auto-rickshaw, the murderers, led by Aziz Sikder, waylaid him and hacked him to death in a matter of 10 minutes.
Nasir Uddin, elder brother of Faisal, filed a case with the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Model Police Station at 11:15 pm on Tuesday, accusing Aziz Sikder and 16 others for his brother’s killing.
The RAB members immediately arrested Aziz Shikder, son of Bancha Miya of Khurushkul, and Firoz Alam, son of Sirazul Haque Sikder, in the case on Tuesday.
During initial questioning, Aziz Sikder confessed his involvement with the murder and disclosed detailed information. It was a pre-planned murder carried out by his gang. But the motive behind it could not be ascertained, said Major Manjur Mehedi.
The two were later handed over to the Cox’s Bazar police, he added.
Meanwhile, the weapons used in the murder have been recovered from the area. The police arrested six people, including two women, for their suspected involvement in the murder. Later, a Cox’s Bazar court sent them to prison. None of them were mentioned in the case.