Gang kills BCL leader Faisal in 10 minutes: RAB

A gang of 15 to 20 criminals murdered Faisal Uddin, the joint general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Cox’s Bazar upazila unit, at Khurush Kul of Sadar upazila in a pre-planned way on Sunday evening.

The murderers later fled the scene quickly, said Major Manjur Mehedi, the second in command of RAB-15, citing information from the gang leader Aziz Sikder.