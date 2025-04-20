‘What is the use of being alive if my child is no more?’

Family, relatives and neighbours cannot accept the death of the private university Zahidul Islam over a trifling matter. They demanded immediate arrests of the killers and capital punishment for them.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, a group of youths stabbed to death Zahidul Islam, 22, a textile engineering student at Primeasia University, in front of the university over making suggestive laughter about two women. Zahidul Islam was from Kiachan village of No. 5 Birunia union in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh. His father Jasim Uddin is a Kuwait expatriate.

His friends took to social media platform, Facebook, demanding trial for the killing of Zahidul.

Prothom Alo correspondent visited his village and saw people rushing to Zahidul’s home to console his parents. PA announcements were also heard on the timing of his namaj-e-janaza at the Birunia bazar.