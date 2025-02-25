Abrar murder accused Muntasir among 146 who fled Kashimpur jail

Following the student-people's uprising, Muntasir Al Jemi (26), death row convict of BUET student, Abrar Fahad murder case, is among the fugitives who escaped from Kashimpur High-Security Central Prison in Gazipur on 6 August.

His prisoner number is 5177, and he is originally from Kendua upazila in Netrokona district.

Regarding this matter, Abdullah Al Mamun, Jail Superintendent of Kashimpur High-Security Central Prison, told Prothom Alo that all the escaped individuals were either sentenced to death or life imprisonment. Among the fugitives, apart from one convict from the Abrar murder case, there are no other individuals linked to widely discussed cases.