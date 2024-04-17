‘Child marriage negative mechanism to cope extreme weather'

She put emphasis on a concerted action to ensure that root causes of child rights violations are tackled.

Elisa Calpona said this while addressing the closing ceremony of eco-friendly handcrafting, a project the women and children affairs ministry organised with the support of UNICEF, in Cox’s Bazar, an area impacted by monsoons, cyclones, and floods.

UNICEF in partnership with the government of Bangladesh has proposed children become agents of social change and to work with their communities on recycling and sustainable interventions, she added.

The project has conducted an innovative approach to prevent violence against children through the handicrafts initiative by addressing climate change.