Chhatra Dal, Students Against Discrimination clash at KUET

Two groups of students have been at loggerhead over the demand of banning student politics at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET).

The clash broke out at noon and was still going on at the time of filing this report in the afternoon.

At least 30 people sustained injuries in the clash so far. Several leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and a Students Against Discrimination leader confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

At least five KUET sources told Prothom Alo that student politics have been banned on the KUET campus. The members of Chhatra Dal distributed leaflets on Monday with the demand to resume student politics.

Following that the members of Students Against Discrimination brought out a procession chanting different slogans against the demand raised by the Chhatra Dal activists, and marched through different halls on the campus.