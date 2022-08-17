Local News

ASP Muharram transferred to Chattogram, five cops withdrawn

Barishal
Police charged baton on BCL men on the district Shilpakala Academy premises in Barguna on 15 August 2022
The authorities have transferred additional superintendent of police Muharram Ali to Chattogram after police, led by him, charged baton on the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Barguna on the National Mourning Day. At the same time, five other policemen were withdrawn from Barguna.

Earlier ASP Muharram was withdrawn from Barguna and attached to the office of the deputy inspector general (DIG) in Barishal on Tuesday. Later, he was transferred to Chattogram range through a separate order on the same day.

SM Aktaruzzaman, DIG of police’s Barishal range, confirmed this to Prothom Alo at around 11:00am on Wednesday, saying that police formed a committee to look into the incident. ASP Muharram was transferred to ensure a fair investigation, he added.

Besides, five other members of police’s Sadar police station and detective branch (DB) were transferred to Bhola and Pirojpur police lines. They are -- sub-inspectors Md Sagar and Ismail Hossain, constables Rafiul Islam, KM Sani, and Ruhul Amin.

A faction of BCL, the student wing of ruling Awami League, carried out an attack on their rivals during a rally organised by the student front’s Barguna district unit to mark the National Mourning Day on 15 August. They engaged in a clash on the district Shilpakala Academy premises.

At one stage, a police vehicle got damaged, which prompted the policemen to charge batons on the BCL men to disperse them.

