ASP Muharram transferred to Chattogram, five cops withdrawn

The authorities have transferred additional superintendent of police Muharram Ali to Chattogram after police, led by him, charged baton on the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Barguna on the National Mourning Day. At the same time, five other policemen were withdrawn from Barguna.

Earlier ASP Muharram was withdrawn from Barguna and attached to the office of the deputy inspector general (DIG) in Barishal on Tuesday. Later, he was transferred to Chattogram range through a separate order on the same day.