ASP Muharram transferred to Chattogram, five cops withdrawn

SM Aktaruzzaman, DIG of police’s Barishal range, confirmed this to Prothom Alo at around 11:00am on Wednesday, saying that police formed a committee to look into the incident. ASP Muharram was transferred to ensure a fair investigation, he added.
Besides, five other members of police’s Sadar police station and detective branch (DB) were transferred to Bhola and Pirojpur police lines. They are -- sub-inspectors Md Sagar and Ismail Hossain, constables Rafiul Islam, KM Sani, and Ruhul Amin.
A faction of BCL, the student wing of ruling Awami League, carried out an attack on their rivals during a rally organised by the student front’s Barguna district unit to mark the National Mourning Day on 15 August. They engaged in a clash on the district Shilpakala Academy premises.
At one stage, a police vehicle got damaged, which prompted the policemen to charge batons on the BCL men to disperse them.