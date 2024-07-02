Landslide snaps Khagrachhari-Chattogram road link

Khagrachhari’s road link with Dhaka and Chattogram has been snapped due to landslide caused by torrential rains.

Long queues of stranded vehicles were seen in both sides of the road due to the landslide.

The incident took place at Sapahar area on Khagrachhari-Chattogram road at around 5 in the morning.

Locals said the landslide has completely snapped the road link of Khagrachhari, causing sufferings to local passengers and tourists.