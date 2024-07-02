Landslide snaps Khagrachhari-Chattogram road link
Khagrachhari’s road link with Dhaka and Chattogram has been snapped due to landslide caused by torrential rains.
Long queues of stranded vehicles were seen in both sides of the road due to the landslide.
The incident took place at Sapahar area on Khagrachhari-Chattogram road at around 5 in the morning.
Locals said the landslide has completely snapped the road link of Khagrachhari, causing sufferings to local passengers and tourists.
Mallika Chakma, a passenger travelling to Khagrachhari from Dhaka, said, “I’ve been stranded since the morning. None came to remove the mud till seven in the morning. I don’t know how long will it take.”
Meanwhile, Khagrachhari fire service station officer Rajesh Barua said the work to clear the road has been started.
At around 9:15am, Rajesh said that locals, officials of roads and highways department and fire service are working to remove the mud from the road.
He hoped the road will be cleared within half an hour.