City corporation garbage truck kills worker, road blocked

Workers blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur on Saturday after a woman worker was run over by a garbage truck of the city corporation in the morning.

According to police and workers, a group of workers were crossing the road in Kunia Borobari area around 8:00am. At that time, a city corporation garbage truck ran over a woman worker killing her on the spot.

Details of the deceased were immediately unavailable.