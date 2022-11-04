Jubo League attack JCD men in N’ganj, 1 dies while fleeing

According to sources, the leaders and activists of Rupganj JCD brought out the procession on Thursday night, protesting the arrest warrant against the acting chairman of BNP, Tarique Rahman, and his wife Zubaida Rahman.
They marched from Bhulta intersection to Munshir Pump area of the Asian highway.
Nahid Hasan, convener of Rupganj JCD, said the JCD men were on their way home after finishing the programme. At one stage, the Jubo League men, led by the organisation’s Bhulta union unit president Rashed Bhuiyan and secretary Iqbal Sikder, attacked the JCD men, with machete, rod and sticks.
All were running for a safe shelter to escape the attack. The Jubo League men on two motorcycles were chasing Amit when he was running for a safe place. All of a sudden, a speeding microbus hit Amit and left him injured critically, he said.
Amit was first taken to a local hospital and was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) later. He succumbed to his injuries around 1:00 am on Friday.
Asked about the attack, Jubo League leader Rashed Bhuiyan claimed that they were empty handed and did not go far to chase.
“The procession entered the Gausia market in the face of the chase. We should know if there is any such death,” he added.
Oli Ullah, sub-inspector of Rupganj police station, said, “We have learned from the DMCH that one has died after being hit by a private car. I cannot say anything in detail in this regard.”