Jubo League attack JCD men in N’ganj, 1 dies while fleeing

The leaders and activists of Jubo League have allegedly carried out an attack on the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) men when the latter brought out a torch procession at Rupganj of Narayanganj.

Later, a JCD activist – Amit Hasan, 18 – died after being hit by a microbus when he was fleeing the spot. Eight more JCD men are claimed to have sustained injuries in the Jubo League attack.

The deceased was the son of Amir Hossain of ward-5 in Kanchan municipality of Rupganj. He was the vice president of JCD’s local ward unit.