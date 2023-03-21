Three districts, 32 upazilas to be declared ‘free of landless, homeless people’

The government is set to declare three districts -- Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Joypurhat -- and 32 upazilas as free of landless and homeless people in Rajshahi division, reports news agency BSS.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 22 March is likely to make the declaration virtually at the fourth phase of Ashrayan Project-2 to mark the Mujib Centenary.