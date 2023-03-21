Three districts, 32 upazilas to be declared ‘free of landless, homeless people’

Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah revealed this while addressing a press conference at his office conference hall on Monday.
He said there were 31,930 homeless and landless families in 'KA' class in eight districts under the division. Already, 21,762 of those were rehabilitated in the first, second and third phases.
In the fourth phase, houses were allocated to 8,314 families. Of them, 1,451 in Rajshahi, 230 in Chapainawabganj, 1,492 in Naogaon, 1,289 in Natore, 1,518 in Pabna, 783 in Sirajganj, 1,412 in Bogura and 139 in Joypurhat districts.
Commissioner Zafarullah further said 10 upazilas were declared as freed from landless and homeless people in the earlier three phases while in the fourth phase, 32 more upazilas will be declared as free from homeless and landless people.
The total number of declared upazilas of homeless and landless people now stands at 42, out of 67, he added.