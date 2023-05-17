Bullet-hit body of youth recovered from border area in Dinajpur

Police recovered the body of a youth from the Bangladesh-India border area near Sahapur Kamarpara in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur district on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased was identified as Manjurul Islam, of Patharipara in the upazila.
Lt. Col. Alamgir Kabir, commanding officer of BGB-29 Battalion, said local people spotted Manjurul’s body near the Bangladesh-India border and informed police.
Police recovered the body and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital, he added.
The body bore four bullet marks in the back, said Bazlur Rashid, in-charge of Chirirbandar police station.