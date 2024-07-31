Progressive teachers hold sit-in seeking end to student harassment

Rajshahi University teachers, who believe in the spirit and values of liberation war, has held a sit-in programme, with a 10-point demand to the government and the university administration

On the other hand, Jatiyatabadi Teachers Forum organised a procession and protest rally on the campus supporting the 9-point demand of the students involved in the movement for quota reform.

They threatened that they would demand for the resignation of the government if the 9-point demand is not met.

Progressive teachers took position on the road near the Senate Bhaban adjacent to Paris Road at around 10:30am on Wednesday.