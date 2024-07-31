Progressive teachers hold sit-in seeking end to student harassment
Rajshahi University teachers, who believe in the spirit and values of liberation war, has held a sit-in programme, with a 10-point demand to the government and the university administration
On the other hand, Jatiyatabadi Teachers Forum organised a procession and protest rally on the campus supporting the 9-point demand of the students involved in the movement for quota reform.
They threatened that they would demand for the resignation of the government if the 9-point demand is not met.
Progressive teachers took position on the road near the Senate Bhaban adjacent to Paris Road at around 10:30am on Wednesday.
On the other hand, pro-BNP teachers brought out a procession from near the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial. After ending the procession, they orgainsed a rally at Paris Road at around 11:00am.
Social Science Faculty dean SM Ekram Ullah moderated the sit-in organised by the progressive teachers.
Among others, progressive teachers platform convener Al Mamun, professor Dulal Chandra Biswas and professor Abu Naser Md Wahid spoke.
Professor Abu Naser Md Wahid said, "We have to make a self criticism that there was a mistake centering the movement. If we don't admit it, we cannot come out of the crisis."
Progressive teachers platform convener Al Mamun places a 10-point demand including proper investigation into the killing and bringing the perpetrators to the book, taking action against corruption and bringing down the prices of essentials.
Jatiyatabadi Teachers Forum organise a procession supporting 9-point demand
After holding a procession, pro-BNP teachers at a rally said they accept the 9-point demand of the teachers.
They alleged that the government is doing politics with dead bodies. It is not difficult for the current and the future generation to understand the crocodiles' tear of the government.
"Our students have not carried out vandalism," professor at the Institution of Business Administration, Hachhnat Ali quoted the law minister saying students are being arrested through block raids every night and it is a double standard of the government.
He said the government has shut all educational institutions across the country to prolong the authoritarian rule, but the movement of the students cannot go in vain.