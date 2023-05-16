Trail of destruction on Saint Martin’s island

We entered the house of Sheikh Abdullah in Uttar Para of the island. The corrugated iron roof of his house was blown away while the furniture was in a bad shape. Abdullah was busy repairing the roof. He said he could not take anything with them as he rushed to the shelter centre with his family when the wind started picking speed at around 11:00 am on Sunday. Everything was damaged as the corrugated iron roof was blown away.

Leaving Sheikh Abdullah’s house, we entered another house near the sea. Several rooms of the house were destroyed. Shafiqa, one of the dwellers of the house, was trying to somewhat repair the house to pass the night. She said the wind speed increased so suddenly that she could not go to the shelter centre. She took shelter with her three children in the building of her neighbour. From there she saw the cyclone blow away the corrugated iron roof of her house. What could do except watch, she said.

Shafiqa stayed the night at the nearby cottage but she was not sure where she would pass Monday night.

Saint Martin’s union parishad chairman Mujibur Rahman said there are around 1,900 houses on the island. Nearly 700 homes are completely destroyed and another 300 were partially damaged. Shops, hotels and resorts have also incurred loss and many trees were uprooted.

Corrugated iron roofs of several restaurants and resorts were blown away but the brick walls were saved. Schools, madrasahs and mosques also have been damaged. Nayan Chandra Burman, headmaster of Creed Primary School, which is completely destroyed, said he was not sure when the school could restarte.