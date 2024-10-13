Student-people movement: 126 armed attackers identified, only 19 arrested 

A young man, in a video clip, was seen shooting at a group of protesters with a firearm during the anti-discrimination student movement in the capital’s Mohammadpur area. He was later identified as Asif Ahmed, then councilor of ward no-33 of Dhaka north city corporation and nephew of former army chief Aziz Ahmed.

The footage was recorded on 4 August, when Asif led local leaders and activists of the Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League to attack the protesting students and the masses in the Mohammadpur area.

Another video clip, recorded from the Basila road of the area on the same day, showed a group of armed people, including Tarekuzzaman alias Rajib, former councilor of ward no-33, and Masudur Rahman alias Biplop, personal assistant of former lawmaker Jahangir Kabir Nanak, to fire at the protesters with firearms.