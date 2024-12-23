Workers block highway demanding reopening of 2 factories in Gazipur

Workers blocked Dhaka-Tangail highway in Konabari area of Gazipur city on Monday, demanding the reopening of two closed factories.

Workers of MM Knitwear Limited and Mamun Knitwear Limited staged demonstrations on the highway around 9:25 am, said Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police-2, Md Mizanur Rahman.

Industrial police have been deployed at the spot, he said.

Police and protesting workers said the authorities declared the indefinite closure of MM Knitwear and Mamun Knitwear Limited on 18 December.