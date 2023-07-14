HC orders to detain vessel carrying coal for Rampal plant

The High Court on Friday issued an order for the detention of the MV Panagia Kanala, a commercial vessel flying the flag of Liberia.
The ship arrived at Mongla Sea Port on Thursday, carrying 31,000 metric tonnes of coal from Indonesia for the Rampal thermal power plant.
The court has also directed the Mongla Sea Port Authority to refrain from issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to the vessel until further notice.
The order came after the CCX Shipping Co. of China lodged a claim for a Tk 29 million compensation against the vessel's owners.
The representative of the vessel, Abul Hasan, received the restraining order from High Court Judge Khizir Ahmed Chowdhury, thereby halting any action related to the vessel - including unloading of the coal for Rampal.
Captain Shahadat Hossain, the deputy harbor master of Mongla Port Authority, said the High Court has issued an arrest warrant for the Liberian-flagged commercial ship MV Panagia Canala.
In response, the concerned authorities, including the port authority, Coast Guard, Navy, and the local shipping agent, have been contacted to ensure that necessary measures are taken to prevent the vessel from leaving Mongla port until further instructions are received.
Khandkar Riazul Haque, assistant manager of the ship's local shipping agent, ‘Togi Shipping and Logistics Limited’, also confirmed that the High Court issued a restraining order against the vessel, with the Mongla Port Authority also issuing a corresponding letter.