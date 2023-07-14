HC orders to detain vessel carrying coal for Rampal plant

The High Court on Friday issued an order for the detention of the MV Panagia Kanala, a commercial vessel flying the flag of Liberia.

The ship arrived at Mongla Sea Port on Thursday, carrying 31,000 metric tonnes of coal from Indonesia for the Rampal thermal power plant.

The court has also directed the Mongla Sea Port Authority to refrain from issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to the vessel until further notice.