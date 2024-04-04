Local News

Abducted bank manager rescued in Bandarban: RAB

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Nizam Uddin, the manager who was abducted during a robbery attempt in the Ruma branch of Sonali Bank in Bandarban, has been successfully rescued from the Ruma Bazar area.

Khandaker Al Moin, director of the RAB’s legal and media wing, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo, saying he was rescued around 7:15 pm on Thursday. 

The RAB freed him from captivity through mediation with the KNF and later took him to a local camp, he added. 

Armed KNF members stormed the Sonali Bank branch and attempted to loot Tk 15.9 million from the vault on Tuesday night. However, the bid turned futile. 

Didarul Alam, upazila nirbahi officer of Ruma upazila, said Nizam Uddin has been rescued and is now in a sound state in Ruma. Details about the rescue will be disclosed later through a press briefing.

