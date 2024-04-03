KNF shuts power substation before attack on bank: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said members of militant outfit Kuki-Chin National Front’s (KNF) members were involved with a robbery attempt in Sonali Bank’s Ruma branch. The militants have abducted Sonali Bank’s branch manager.

The minister said this to journalists at the secretariat today. Earlier on Tuesday night, the KNF militants attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma in Bandarban. Later, an attack was carried out in Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank branches in Bandarban’s Thanchi on Wednesday afternoon.

The home minister said KNF militants joined hands with local militants for training. The Bangladesh Army and RAB drove them away.

The home minister said KNF shut the power sub-station before entering into Sonali Bank in Ruma. Later they advanced towards Sonali Bank where police members were deployed. Most of the police members and the manager of the bank were performing Taraweeh prayer.