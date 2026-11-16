Petrol bomb thrown at Khulna City Corporation building
Miscreants have thrown a petrol bomb targeting the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) building. At around 12:30 am early on Monday, the petrol bomb was thrown from the road outside the building on KD Ghosh Road in the city, aimed at its staircase.
Police said two young men arrived in front of the city corporation building on a motorcycle at around 12:30 am. They then threw the petrol bomb towards the staircase and quickly left the scene. The bomb landed on the stairs and exploded, causing a fire that burned for a short while before going out on its own.
CCTV footage from the city corporation building shows an object being thrown towards the building from the road in front. It landed on the staircase and exploded, and the fire went out shortly afterwards.
Mohammad Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar police station, said police went to the scene after receiving information about the incident. The petrol bomb landed on the staircase of the city corporation building.
There was no major damage, although it left a slight mark on the stairs. The bomb was thrown by two young men who arrived on a motorcycle. Evidence was collected from the scene. Efforts are under way to identify and arrest those involved in the incident, he added.
Khulna City Corporation Administrator Nazrul Islam Manju visited the site where a petrol bomb was thrown at the city corporation building on Monday morning. Speaking to journalists at around 10:30 am, he said, “The city corporation is a service-oriented institution. We are shocked by the incident in which a bomb was thrown there.”
“A criminal group, miscreants or collaborators of fascism may have thrown the bomb to spread panic among city residents or create fear and further unrest. Alongside the Metropolitan Police, Khulna City Corporation will form a separate investigation committee. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed,” he added.
The city corporation administrator also said that AI-powered CCTV cameras would be installed as soon as possible to help maintain law and order in Khulna city. The police and the city corporation would work together to complete the task.
The initiative would be implemented for the people of Khulna very soon. He said that public concern over the law and order situation in Khulna was growing with each passing day. The prime minister has said that he would do whatever was necessary to ensure the safety of Khulna’s residents.