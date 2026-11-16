Petrol bomb thrown at Khulna City Corporation building

Miscreants have thrown a petrol bomb targeting the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) building. At around 12:30 am early on Monday, the petrol bomb was thrown from the road outside the building on KD Ghosh Road in the city, aimed at its staircase.

Police said two young men arrived in front of the city corporation building on a motorcycle at around 12:30 am. They then threw the petrol bomb towards the staircase and quickly left the scene. The bomb landed on the stairs and exploded, causing a fire that burned for a short while before going out on its own.

CCTV footage from the city corporation building shows an object being thrown towards the building from the road in front. It landed on the staircase and exploded, and the fire went out shortly afterwards.