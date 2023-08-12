Few countries have a strong election commission like Bangladesh: Momen

Few countries in the world have a strong election commission like Bangladesh, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said.

He said this while talking to journalists after a certificate giving ceremony of a private university in Baluchar area of Sylhet city on Saturday.

The foreign minister said, “We have formed an election commission through a strong law, which is not like an Aziz commission. This election commission is responsible for everything during the polls. If the commission thinks government officials or security persons are leaning towards any particular party, the commission can exercise the authority to terminate or suspend them. If the commission thinks vote has been rigged anywhere, they can exercise the authority to cancel voting at that particular polling station.”