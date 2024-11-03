Attempts being made to thwart heroism of students-people: professor Salimullah

Eminent writer, academic and public intellectual professor Salimullah Khan has said that hectic attempts are being made to thwart the heroism of the students and people in the July-August mass uprising.

Remembering bravery of students in the July-August uprising, he said, “The courage that the youth has shown and the way people stood behind them in unity- is our capital. It must be upheld. But, hundreds of attempts are being made to destroy it.”

Professor Salimullah said this as the main speaker in a seminar titled 'Education Reform Dialogue' held at the Shilpokola Academy Auditorium in the city on Saturday evening.