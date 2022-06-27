Home of youth who unscrewed Padma Bridge bolts vandalised

The home of Bayezid Talha, who has been arrested for removing nuts and bolts from a railing of Padma Bridge, in Patuakhali was vandalised on Monday.

A group of people chanting slogans of Bangladesh Chhatra League attacked the house situated in the Telikhali village under Laukathi union of Patuakhali Sadar, claimed a family member of Bayezid.

Bayezid was seen removing a nut from a railing of the bridge on Sunday in a video that has gone viral in social media. The police later nabbed him from Shantinagar, Dhaka.

A case has been filed against Bayezid under the Special Powers Act with Padma Shetu Dakkhin Thana.