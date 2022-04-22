Restaurant owner arrested as 9 judges among 18 fall sick after having iftar

The arrested are – restaurant owner Hasanur Rahman alias Rony, 45, manager Sabbir Hossain, 50, and assistant manager Nazmus Sadat, 42. All are from Radhanagar in Pabna.
Earlier in the day, Nazir of the judicial court, Monirul Islam, filed the lawsuit under the Food Safety Act.
The restaurant, Kashmeri, catered for an iftar event on the transfer of a judge on Wednesday evening. Eighteen of the guests fell sick after having the food. They were given medical treatment at Pabna General Hospital and at different private health centres in the district town.
Confirming the incident to Prothom Alo, additional police super Masud Alam said chief judicial magistrate court nazir, Monirul Islam filed the case after the incident. The court accepted the suit and issued arrest warrant against the accused.
Police arrested the three and sent them to jail through court in the evening, he added.