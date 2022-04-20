Hriday Mandal returns to classes after 28 days

Later on Tuesday, he took science and maths classes as per routine. The students were also happy to see their beloved teacher back at work.
Earlier on 13 April, he came to the school to meet the probe committee.
Alamgir Hossain, president of the school’s managing committee, said, “Those who wanted to harass Hriday have failed. The way the students of this school have welcomed him today is proof of their failure.”
“This incident happened in my absence as I was out of the country. And I’m very sorry for this,” he said.
Headmaster of Binodpur Ramkumar High School, Alauddin Ahmed said, “The incident was quite disgraceful considering the reputation of our school. Some of our students did these. However, they have realised their mistake.”
“We will make sure that such an incident can never happen again,” he added.
Munshiganj pourashava (municipality) mayor Mohammad Faisal Biplob said the gathering of all teachers and students will definitely help improve the environment of the school.
He also instructed the managing committee to install CCTV cameras at Hriday’s residential quarter and the surrounding area to ensure his security.
Meanwhile, a one-member probe committee formed by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has not submitted any report even after five days. They were scheduled to submit the report by Tuesday.
Abdul Hai Talukder, the lone member of the committee and principal of Government Haraganga College, said the report would be submitted to the director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Wednesday.
Earlier on 10 April, Hriday Mandal was released from Munshiganj jail after the court granted him bail.
He was arrested on 22 March after Asad Mia, an electrician of the school, lodged a complaint with Sadar police station on charge of “hurting religious sentiment”.
The rights groups denounced his arrest as an attempt to curtail freedom of expression and science education in the country.
Earlier on 20 March, some tenth-grade students of Binodpur Ramkumar High School (science section), recorded a class conversation of Hriday Mandal on science and religion on a mobile phone.
On 22 March, some students staged demonstrations outside the school calling for punishment of the science teacher. He was subsequently arrested triggering protests at home and abroad.