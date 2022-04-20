Hriday Mandal returns to classes after 28 days

Teachers and students of Binodpur Ramkumar High School in Munshiganj welcomed science teacher Hriday Mandal with flowers on Tuesday as he returned to his school nine days after he was freed on bail in a case over “hurting religious sentiment”, reports UNB.

It was followed by a rally of harmony brought out by the students and teachers of the school, local representatives and people in the area.

“I am very happy today. I’m back at my school. I can take classes again,” Hriday Mandal said after returning to his work.

“I’ve no issue with my beloved students,” he said adding, “But, I think those who provoked them should be brought to book.”