12 JU students suspended over ragging incident

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University have temporarily suspended 12 second-year students from the Department of History over allegations of ragging first-year students of the same department.

The decision was announced in an office order signed by Acting Registrar ABM Azizur Rahman at around 11:45 pm on Saturday.

According to the order, several students of the department’s 54th batch allegedly ragged members of the 55th batch at the university’s School and College ground between 11:00 pm and 2:00 am on 3 July.

The first-year students were reportedly subjected to verbal abuse, forced to hold their ears as punishment, and physically and mentally harassed under the pretext of being taught “manners.”

The office order said the incident constituted a clear violation of Section 5(e) of the Jahangirnagar University Students’ Discipline Ordinance, 2018, which prohibits teasing, ragging and other abusive acts in university halls, departments and across the campus. Following the allegations, the university decided to suspend the accused students under Section 4(1)(b) of the ordinance pending further proceedings.