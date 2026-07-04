12 students caught red-handed over overnight ragging of freshers

Freshers from the 55th batch (first year) of the History Department at Jahangirnagar University have allegedly been subjected to physical and mental abuse (ragging) after being summoned to a sports ground late at night under the pretext of teaching them "manners".

Twelve second-year students from the department's 54th batch have admitted in writing to their involvement in the incident.

The incident took place at the university’s School and College ground between 11:00 pm on Friday and 2:00 am on Saturday.

Acting on information, members of the university’s proctorial team and the anti-ragging cell of Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) arrived at the scene and caught the accused students red-handed. The victims submitted a written complaint to the university proctor today, Saturday.