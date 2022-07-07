Huge gridlock on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

The scenario was the same on the Dhaka-Tangail highway to Chandra Trimore was the same this morning -- gridlocks and tailbacks at different places of the high-speed corridor.
Passengers and motorists claimed it was taking them nearly four hours to reach the Gazipur intersection from the Mohakhali bus terminal. At some places, people had to waiting for hours to get a public transport.
Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (Traffic), said that already steps have been taken to mitigate the sufferings of the home-bound people on the highways in Gazipur. "Extra policemen have been deployed to ensure the security of the commuters as well."