Huge gridlock on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

Amid the start of the rush ahead of the holidays of Eid-ul-Azha, commuters heading home faced a harrowing time on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Thursday, reports UNB.

The stretch from Tongi to Chandona intersection of the high-speed corridor witnessed the maximum snarls due to the mad rush rush of vehicles carrying home-bound people ahead of the festival.

On the highway across Gazipur district, there was heavy traffic congestion at the Bhogra bypass point, Board Bazar, Tongi Bazar and Station Road.