Huge gridlock on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

Prothom Alo English Desk
Amid the start of the rush ahead of the holidays of Eid-ul-Azha, commuters heading home faced a harrowing time on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Thursday
Amid the start of the rush ahead of the holidays of Eid-ul-Azha, commuters heading home faced a harrowing time on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Thursday, reports UNB.

The stretch from Tongi to Chandona intersection of the high-speed corridor witnessed the maximum snarls due to the mad rush rush of vehicles carrying home-bound people ahead of the festival.

On the highway across Gazipur district, there was heavy traffic congestion at the Bhogra bypass point, Board Bazar, Tongi Bazar and Station Road.

The scenario was the same on the Dhaka-Tangail highway to Chandra Trimore was the same this morning -- gridlocks and tailbacks at different places of the high-speed corridor.

Passengers and motorists claimed it was taking them nearly four hours to reach the Gazipur intersection from the Mohakhali bus terminal. At some places, people had to waiting for hours to get a public transport.

Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (Traffic), said that already steps have been taken to mitigate the sufferings of the home-bound people on the highways in Gazipur. "Extra policemen have been deployed to ensure the security of the commuters as well."

