Dhaka-Mymensingh road blocked as female worker killed in road crash

Readymade garments workers blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur in protest of the death of a female worker in a road accident in the area Wednesday morning.

Jannatul Ferdous, 32, a swing operator at Golden Refit Garments Ltd. was killed in a road accident on the highway in front of the garment factory around 6:00 am today.

Later, over 100 workers started demonstrations with bamboo-rods in their hands around 8:00 am, stopping movement of vehicles on both sides of the road.