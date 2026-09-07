BGB, villagers thwart attempt to push 60–70 people into Bangladesh
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) attempted to push 60 to 70 men and women into Bangladesh through the Daudpur border in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur.
However, the attempt was thwarted by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local villagers. Tensions are prevailing along the border following the incident.
The incident took place at the Daudpur border, under the jurisdiction of the Joypurhat Battalion (BGB 20), at around 10:00 pm on Sunday.
According to local sources, the men and women were scattered in the Nichha Gobindapur area inside India, 20 to 30 yards from border pillars 289/51S and 289/56S.
Moinul Islam, a resident of South Daudpur village and a member of the local Union Parishad, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said the BSF had attempted to push several men and women into Bangladesh through the Daudpur border.
After learning about the matter, the BGB, with the help of villagers, thwarted the attempt. Since then, BGB personnel, village police, Ansar members and villagers have remained on alert along the border, he added.
As long as we are alive, we will not allow anyone from India to enter Bangladesh through the border. If necessary, the villagers will guard the border all night with sticks in their hands.Local resident Mahafuzur Rahman
Local resident Mahafuzur Rahman said, “As long as we are alive, we will not allow anyone from India to enter Bangladesh through the border. If necessary, the villagers will guard the border all night with sticks in their hands.”
Daudpur BGB BOP camp commander Naik Subedar Mahabubur Rahman said the BSF had been unable to send even one person into Bangladesh due to the BGB’s efforts.
Villagers also assisted the BGB. Faced with their resistance, the people coming from India towards Bangladesh were unable to proceed further, he said.