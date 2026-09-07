BGB, villagers thwart attempt to push 60–70 people into Bangladesh

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) attempted to push 60 to 70 men and women into Bangladesh through the Daudpur border in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur.

However, the attempt was thwarted by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local villagers. Tensions are prevailing along the border following the incident.

The incident took place at the Daudpur border, under the jurisdiction of the Joypurhat Battalion (BGB 20), at around 10:00 pm on Sunday.