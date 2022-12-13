10 injured in clash with police

As police tried to remove them from the road, agitated workers started throwing brick chips, leading to a chase and counter-chase, said Sahidur Rahman, in-charge of Mouchak police outpost.
Police charged baton and lobbed teargas shells and managed to disperse them around 10 am, he added.
The protesting workers said 10 people including workers and local shop owner were hurt during the clash and taken for treatment to a local hospital.
The authority of New Line Clothing Ltd. has not paid wages to workers for last three months and salary to the staff for last five months, said the workers.
In-charge of Mouchak police outpost Shahidur said industrial police have been deployed in the area and the situation is under control now as the workers left the highway and took position in front of the factory.