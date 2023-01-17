Woman student 'commits suicide' hours after being assaulted by stalker

An 18-year-old woman was reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan, hours after she was assaulted by a stalker en route to college from home at Bera upazila in Pabna.

The family recovered the hanging body of Sushmita Khatun, 18, from her room at around 2:00 pm on Tuesday.

Sushmita, the eldest daughter of Jaidul Hossain of Moitrabadha village of the upazila, was a second-year student of Bera Government College. It is being alleged that Ashik Hossain, 20, from Sonatala village of Sathia upazila, assaulted her.