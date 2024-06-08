Police cordon off a house on suspicion of militant den in Netrokona

Police have cordoned off a house suspecting it to be a militant den at Vasapara area under Kailati union in Netrokona Sadar upazila.

A team of police cordoned off the two-storied building after 1:00pm Saturday.

Police suspect that arms and bombs used for militant training might be stored at the house. Police claimed to have recovered some arms from the house.

Locals said a person named Abdul Mannan constructed the house around 20 years ago. Mannan is a teacher of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET). He wanted to establish a college there but couldn’t. He rented out the house to a person two years ago.