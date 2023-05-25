Lightning strikes kill 3 in 2 districts

Three people have died after being struck by lightning in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar and Haimchar upazila of Chnadpur, reports UNB.
The incidents occurred on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Rahmat Ullah, 40, of Baharchhara union parishad, Helal Uddin, 20, of Bainnapara in Cox’s Bazar and Saiful Islam Sarker, 28, of Haimchar upazila in Chandpur.
Of the deceased, Rahmat Ullah was hit by lightning on his way home from a plantation of the betel leaf around 11:00 am on Wednesday.
On the other hand, Helal Uddin died after a thunderbolt struck him while collecting spawn from the sea beach in the morning, said Amzad Hossain Khokan, local union parishad chairman.
Confirming the matter, officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station Md Abdul Halim said police visited both the spots.
In Chandpur, a youth named Saiful Islam Sarker, 28, died after being struck by lightning while returning home with a cow from a field in Madhyachar, west of Meghna river in the Haimchar upazila.
The incident happened at Majhi Kandi of Nilkamal union of the upazila. UP Chairman Naser Al Saud said the deceased was from Sarkar Bari area in the locality.
Nazmus Sakib, residential physician of Haimchar Upazila Health Complex, said the Saiful was already dead by the time he was brought here.