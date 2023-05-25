Lightning strikes kill 3 in 2 districts

Three people have died after being struck by lightning in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar and Haimchar upazila of Chnadpur, reports UNB.

The incidents occurred on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Rahmat Ullah, 40, of Baharchhara union parishad, Helal Uddin, 20, of Bainnapara in Cox’s Bazar and Saiful Islam Sarker, 28, of Haimchar upazila in Chandpur.

Of the deceased, Rahmat Ullah was hit by lightning on his way home from a plantation of the betel leaf around 11:00 am on Wednesday.