Tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues in Sylhet

Tea workers in Sylhet brought out a torch procession to press home their three-point demand including payment of their dues at Malinichhara Tea Estate on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The workers under the banner of ‘Tea Garden Education Rights Implementation Council’ brought out the procession from Malinichhara Tea Estate and paraded towards Lakakkatura, Choukidekhi and ended at Rest Camp around 5:30 pm.