Tea workers bring out torch procession demanding dues in Sylhet

Organiser Adhir Baurir, chief organiser Sanjay Kanta Das expressed solidarity with the workers and spoke at the procession.
Speakers from the procession said as per the rules, a bilateral deal was scheduled to be held per two years for raising the wages and other facilities of the workers but no deal has been signed yet in 2021-22.
The Tea Estate Owners did not pay any heed to the demand of the workers, they said.
The daily wage for the tea estate workers has been raised to Tk 170 from Tk 120 after a 19-day movement in August, but the owners did not provide their extended arrears for the last 19 months.
They demanded payment of their dues immediately.
The tea workers also threatened to go for another movement if their demand goes unheeded and the owners and government would be held responsible for that. The workers also demanded Tk 500 wage daily and 5kg of ration.
They also demanded to provide education stipend and educational materials to their children free of cost.
The workers at the country's 167 tea plantations went on a strike in August last to press for increasing their daily pay to Tk300, given the recent price hike of the essential commodities.