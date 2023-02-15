Three, including two children, drown in Sitakunda

Three people, including two children, drowned in separate incidents in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Md. Sohel (44), son of Rafikul Islam and resident of Muradpur union of the upazila, Ishan Das, 3, son of Mithun Das and resident of South Edulpur, and Abraham, 18 months, son of Jahed Hossain and resident of Sayedpur union.

Nur Uddin Rashed, health and family planning officer of Sitakund Upazila, said that from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm, three people, including two children, who drowned in water bodies in different areas of the upazila, were brought to the health complex.