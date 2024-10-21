3 of a Rohingya family shot dead by criminals at Ukhiya refugee camp

Criminals shot dead three people of a Rohingya family at the Monarghona refugee camp in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar on early Monday.

The incident took place at block S-4 adjacent to the Lalpahar area of the camp 17.

The deceased were Ahemed Hossain, 60, his son Sayedul Amin, 28 and daughter Asma Begum, 13.

The Armed Police Battalion-14 (APBn) is deployed at the camp to look after the security. APBn commander and additional deputy inspector general of police Md Iqbal confirmed the killings of three people of a family by criminals.