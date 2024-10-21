3 of a Rohingya family shot dead by criminals at Ukhiya refugee camp
Criminals shot dead three people of a Rohingya family at the Monarghona refugee camp in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar on early Monday.
The incident took place at block S-4 adjacent to the Lalpahar area of the camp 17.
The deceased were Ahemed Hossain, 60, his son Sayedul Amin, 28 and daughter Asma Begum, 13.
The Armed Police Battalion-14 (APBn) is deployed at the camp to look after the security. APBn commander and additional deputy inspector general of police Md Iqbal confirmed the killings of three people of a family by criminals.
Quoting the Rohingya from the camp, Md Iqbal said a group of 15-20 people entered Ahmed Hossain’s shanti in Lalpahar area and opened fires, killing Ahmed Hossain and his son and daughter.
Syedul Amin had long been involved with Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and carrying out criminal activities. He was killed over prior enmity. Manhunt is underway to arrest the criminals, he added.
Currently, 47,000 Rohingya live in the Monarghona refugee camp. Fear grips the camp following the killings.
Wishing anonymity a Rohingya leader of the camp said slain Sayedul Amin left the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) and joined the ARSA seven-eight months ago. Angered over his quit, a group of 15-20 RSO members stormed their house and opened fries, killing Ahmed Hossain and Sayedul Amin on the spot and injuring Asma, who succumbed to her injuries at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.
Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge (OC) Arif Hossain said three dead bodies were sent to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
According to police and Rohingya leaders, at least 72 people were killed in 54 clashes that took places at the Rohingya camps in this year until 21 October.
As most of the clashes took place between ARSA and RSO or Rohingya terror gang Nabi Bahini. 25 ARSA members and 11 RSO members were killed.
Currently, 12.5 million registered Rohingya live in 33 camps and 800,000 of them came after 25 August 2017, but not a single Rohingya was repatriated over the past seven years.