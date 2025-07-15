14 tax officials suspended for tearing up transfer orders

The government has suspended fourteen more tax officials for publicly tearing up their transfer orders.

The Internal Resources Division (IRD) issued separate suspension orders against them on Tuesday, citing gross misconduct.

Those who have been suspended are – Additional Commissioner of VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar; Additional Tax Commissioner of Dhaka Tax Zone-8 Mirza Ashiq Rana; Deputy Project Director of the National Single Window Project Sifat-e-Mariam; Second Secretary of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Shahadat Jamil; Joint Tax Commissioner of Dhaka Tax Zone-2 Masuma Khatun; Joint Tax Commissioner of Tax Zone-15 Murad Ahmed; Morshed Uddin Khan of Kushtia Tax Zone; Joint Tax Commissioner of Noakhali Tax Zone Monalisa Shahreen Sushmita; Joint Tax Commissioner of Cox’s Bazar Tax Zone Ashraful Alam Pradhan; Deputy Tax Commissioner of Khulna Tax Zone Shihabul Islam; Deputy Tax Commissioner of Rangpur Tax Zone Nusrat Jahan; Deputy Tax Commissioner of Cumilla Tax Zone Imam Touhid Hasan; Revenue Officer of Khulna Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate Shafiul Bashar; and Revenue Officer of Dhaka North Customs Bond Commissionerate Sabuj Mia.