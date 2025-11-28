Pabna clash: BNP, Jamaat spar over identity of youth seen firing shots
A photograph showing a young man firing a gun during a clash between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami activists in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna has gone viral on the social media platform Facebook.
BNP leaders and activists claim that the armed youth is an activist of Jamaat–Shibir (Islami Chhatra Shibir). Jamaat leaders on the other hand insist that the youth is a BNP activist.
The clash occurred in Char Gargari village of Sahapur Union in the upazila Thursday afternoon, when Jamaat and BNP activists came face-to-face during election campaign leaving at least 25 people from both sides injured.
In the photo circulating on Facebook, a crowd of people can be seen on the road, among whom was the youth in a white T-shirt and jeans, raising a pistol in his right hand and firing shots.
Mokkel Mridha, president of the Sahapur Union Krishak Dal unit, claimed that the youth firing the shots is named Tushar Hossain, from Bhelupara area of Ishwardi pourashava. He said Tushar is a Jamaat–Shibir activist, and several BNP members were injured from his gunshots.
On the other hand, Jamaat's candidate for the Pabna-4 (Ishwardi–Atgharia) constituency in the impending parliamentary election and party ameer in the district, Abu Taleb Mandal, said, “We do not practise politics of violence or weapons. None of our activists had any arms.”
“We went to the village for public outreach. BNP’s miscreants launched a sudden attack on us, injuring more than 50 of our leaders and activists. Some of them have been taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition,” he claimed.
Ishwardi police station officer-in-charge (OC) ASM Abdur Nur said, “Both parties have made counter-accusations. We are investigating the matter. Necessary action will be taken once the investigation is complete.”
In the Pabna-4 constituency, BNP’s nominated candidate Habibur Rahman, adviser to the BNP chairperson and the district BNP convener, has been campaigning actively. Jamaat-nominated candidate is Abu Taleb Mandal.
For the past few days, supporters of both sides have been at odds in Char Gargari village. Two days ago, they were involved in a verbal altercation and scuffle. Following this, the Jamaat candidate went to the area for public outreach Thursday afternoon.
At that time, both sides engaged in heated arguments, scuffling, and eventually a violent clash. Several gunshots were fired and some motorcycles were vandalised.
At least 25 people from both groups were injured. Local residents later rescued the injured and took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.