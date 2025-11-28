Pabna clash: BNP, Jamaat spar over identity of youth seen firing shots

A photograph showing a young man firing a gun during a clash between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami activists in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna has gone viral on the social media platform Facebook.

BNP leaders and activists claim that the armed youth is an activist of Jamaat–Shibir (Islami Chhatra Shibir). Jamaat leaders on the other hand insist that the youth is a BNP activist.

The clash occurred in Char Gargari village of Sahapur Union in the upazila Thursday afternoon, when Jamaat and BNP activists came face-to-face during election campaign leaving at least 25 people from both sides injured.