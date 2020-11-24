Investigation ordered into report of 85-year-old man marrying 12-year-old girl

The public prosecutor for this court, deputy attorney general Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar, speaking to Prothom Alo, said he had brought the report to the court’s attention. Child marriage and also the village ‘salish’ to lash the old man were both unlawful.

He further said the High Court has verbally ordered the Jamalpur deputy commissioner to investigate the matter and submit a report in this regard by Sunday. The Jamalpur district superintendant of police and the officer-in-charge of the Dewanganj police station have been asked to assist in the investigation.

According to the news report, the marriage between an 8-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl took place in a village of Dewanganj, Jamalpur. The local people complained that the 85-year-old man was being forcefully punished for his 18-year-old grandson’s misdeeds. Following the village ‘salish’ (arbitration), the old man was lashed and forced to marry the child.