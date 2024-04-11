Sajek Valley: Holidaymakers book all resorts and cottages

Tourism sector stakeholders said the tension in Bandarban centering recent activities of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) did not have any impact in Sajek. No tourist has so far cancelled their booking. They think those who planned to travel to Bandarban have now changed their destination to Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

People involved with the tourism sector in the area said those who will come to Sajek Valley without booking a hotel will have to spend the night under open sky. Tourists went through the same experience in Sajek Valley in the past.

Jerry Lusai, general secretary of resort owners association, told Prothom Alo that the hoteliers are bracing for an overflow of tourists in the holiday and thinking of accommodating them in makeshift arrangements such as setting up tents or homestays.