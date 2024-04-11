Sajek Valley: Holidaymakers book all resorts and cottages
Rangamati’s Sajek Valley is one of the most attractive tourist spots in the country. Like the past, Sajek Valley, nestled in the picturesque hills of Chittagong Hill Tracts, is going to see an influx of tourists during the ongoing Eid ul-Fitr and Pahela Boishakh holiday. All the resorts-cottages at Sajek have already been booked for 12-14 April.
Hoteliers said usually 50 to 80 per cent rooms of Sajek Valley get pre-booked during holidays. But this time the tourists booked all the rooms a week ago. Also, 80 per cent rooms in hotels, resorts and cottages in Rangamati town and Kaptai upazila have been booked.
According to Ruilui tourism center sources, a total of 112 resort-cottages can accommodate the highest 4500 guests there.
Tourism sector stakeholders said the tension in Bandarban centering recent activities of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) did not have any impact in Sajek. No tourist has so far cancelled their booking. They think those who planned to travel to Bandarban have now changed their destination to Khagrachhari and Rangamati.
People involved with the tourism sector in the area said those who will come to Sajek Valley without booking a hotel will have to spend the night under open sky. Tourists went through the same experience in Sajek Valley in the past.
Jerry Lusai, general secretary of resort owners association, told Prothom Alo that the hoteliers are bracing for an overflow of tourists in the holiday and thinking of accommodating them in makeshift arrangements such as setting up tents or homestays.
Those who come without booking will have to spend the night in local people's houses, clubs, balconies and places of their own convenienceSuparna Debbarman, president, resort-cottage owners association of Ruilui tourism center
Suparna Debbarman, president of resort-cottage owners association of Ruilui tourism center, told Prothom Alo, “All rooms of our resorts-cottages have been booked for 12,13 and 14 April. We have not been able to take any room booking since last week. Those who come without booking will have to spend the night in local people's houses, clubs, balconies and places of their own convenience."
Rangamati hotel-motel owners association’s general secretary Md Muin Uddin said, “We have 53 hotels-motels. Due to the long vacation, 80 per cent of our rooms have already been booked. There will be more bookings in today and tomorrow.”
Rangamati tourism complex’s manager Alok Bikash Chakma also echoed the same. He said some tourists who were planning to go to Bandarban might shift their destination to Rangamati.