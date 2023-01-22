84 birth certificates compromised in registration account hacking 

The incident, which took place on Saturday morning, has been reported to the city corporation mayor and the police’s counter-terrorism unit. Also, a case has been filed with the Patenga police station in this regard.
Biplab Kumar Dev, birth registration assistant of the councillor’s office, told Prothom Alo that things were normal until 10:00 am. But they found at noon that an unusual number of birth certificates has been issued from the account. The due amount was also unusually higher.
Later, they changed the password quickly and took control of the account at 12:45 pm.
Biplab also said some 84 certificates have been issued from the account when it was under the control of hackers. He apprised councillor Abdul Barek of the hacking immediately. Later, it was reported to the high-ups of the city corporation.
Abdul Barek was sick and not available for comment on the issue. His personal assistant Saifuddin said they lodged a general diary (GD) with Patenga police station and reported to the police’s counter-terrorism unit.
Also, they will apply to the authorities concerned for invalidating the 84 birth certificates.
Abul Hashem, private secretary of the CCC mayor, said they have come to know about the hacking and will take legal action in this regard. Also, a letter will be issued to the registrar general’s office to cancel the certificates, he added.