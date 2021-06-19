Islamic preacher Taw Haa not facing media

The young Islamic preacher Md Afsanul Adnan (Abu Taw Haa Adnan)--who reappeared on Friday eight days after he went missing--is not facing journalists. According to his family, he is resting and won’t talk to anybody now.

No one from Taw Haa’s family wanted to reply the questions when the Prothom Alo correspondent approached his home at Central Road in Rangpur city on Saturday morning.

It is being said from his house that he is in asleep and taking rest. Sometimes it is said that Taw Haa is visiting his in-laws.