Islamic preacher Taw Haa not facing media

The correspondent went to his in-laws' house—known Azhar Mandal's house in the city’s Babu Kha Masterpara area—to find the whereabouts of Taw Haa. There too they said he is well and needs some rest. They didn’t share any information in this regard either.
But a man from inside the house said, he is staying with his family. Meanwhile, the correspondent encountered the same trouble as he visited the home of driver Amir Uddin, a resident of city’s Ashratpur, who also went missing with Taw Haa.
Faisal Hossain, the younger brother of Amir, said, he will not talk to anybody now. He refused to say anything more.
Rangpur metropolitan police’s deputy commissioner Abu Maruf Hossain at a press briefing on Friday evening claimed Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa and three others went into hiding at the house of his friend Shihab in Gaibandha.
He along with his three associates had been missing since 10 June night. Taw Haa's mother filed a general diary with Kotwali police station in Rangpur. He was found after eight days of disappearance on Friday afternoon. The three others have also turned up at their respective homes.