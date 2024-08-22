Rains inundate low-lying areas in Khagrachhari

People are in trouble as water has entered the houses in low-lying areas. They are running to the shelter to save their lives. More than 300 families of the flood-hit areas of the district have taken refuge in shelter centres.

Roads have been submerged, disrupting road connectivity between Khagrachhari and Dighinala, as well as Langadu and Baghaichhari upazilas in Rangamati. A total of 99 shelter centres have been opened in the district, where food is being provided to those affected.

This marks the fourth time in the past two months that the hilly district has been hit by floods.