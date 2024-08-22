Rains inundate low-lying areas in Khagrachhari
Low-lying areas of Khagrachhari have been inundated again due to incessant rains and in the last 24 hours.
The areas affected include Ganjpara, Aparna Chowdhury Para, Rajyamani Para, Kaladeva, Bottoli, and Footbil. Water has entered homes in these regions, causing severe distress to the residents.
People are in trouble as water has entered the houses in low-lying areas. They are running to the shelter to save their lives. More than 300 families of the flood-hit areas of the district have taken refuge in shelter centres.
Roads have been submerged, disrupting road connectivity between Khagrachhari and Dighinala, as well as Langadu and Baghaichhari upazilas in Rangamati. A total of 99 shelter centres have been opened in the district, where food is being provided to those affected.
This marks the fourth time in the past two months that the hilly district has been hit by floods.